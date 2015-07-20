Remember, New USPS Increases Go Into Effect SoonPosted by HeatherStone under Strategy
A new increase in United States Postal Service mailing and shipping rates goes into affect January 22, 2016. So, if you have any last minute packages to ship and would like to save some money, now would be a good time. USPS announced an average increase of 3.9 percent for its Shipping Services.
