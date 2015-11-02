It Doesn’t Look Pretty for Consulting Firms… Or Does It?Posted by belsummers under Strategy
From https://www.callboxinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on October 5, 2017 6:10 am
It is interesting to point out that the industry itself has experienced considerable growth in recent years (particularly in the good old UK), but it is also important to highlight the possible challenges that major players in the consulting industry will have to address.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gary Shouldis @3BugMedia Follows Higher Calling
Though he had always had a a strong interest in entrepreneurship, it was a desire to be there for his wife and children … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
5 minutes ago