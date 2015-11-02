A company’s culture is the sum of its attitudes, policies, and personality. Some companies are strict, some give their workers a lot of freedom. Some are hierarchical with many layers of management, while others encourage open channels of communication between departments and positions. The culture sets the tone for the work done, and can have a massive impact on productivity and happiness.
How to Build a Culture of Accountability with ProcessesPosted by Ihya1324 under Strategy
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: KayleighVanandelmdy on April 23, 2018 5:10 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters
If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments