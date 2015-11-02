How Businesses Kill Creativity (And How You Can Avoid It)Posted by sjeffrey under Strategy
From http://ceosage.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on March 16, 2017 10:30 am
Creativity and innovation are the lifeblood of a business. Yet, most entrepreneurs unknowingly stifle the creative process instead of fostering it. Here are five lessons from successful companies on how to cultivate creativity and innovation in your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jon-Mikel Bailey @woodstreetweb Creates Business By Design
Since its founding in 2002, the Web and mobile design firm Jon-Mikel Bailey heads with partners James Stup, Jason … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments