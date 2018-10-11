17
Vote
0 Comment
Part 1 looked at retention strategies pre-sale, part 2 focuses on how to keep customers and build loyalty after the sale, with ongoing customer support and continued nurturing efforts. Make customers for life.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Frederique Murphy: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Frederique Murphy has wanted to have her own business since she was 11 years old. Back then she was given a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop