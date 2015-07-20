Boss verse Leader: The Never-Ending Battle Between Power and LeadershipPosted by Inspiretothrive under Strategy
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on July 15, 2018 8:26 am
Boss verse Leader – Which Are You?
As you grow your small business you may need to expand your team. Will you be able to lead effectively? Or will you be a boss that will drive your team members away? Knowing the boss verse leader style is important for you to know as you grow.
Having the right style to lead other people can make or break your small business. Of course, having the right people in place is key too for your businesses success.
As you grow your small business you may need to expand your team. Will you be able to lead effectively? Or will you be a boss that will drive your team members away? Knowing the boss verse leader style is important for you to know as you grow.
Having the right style to lead other people can make or break your small business. Of course, having the right people in place is key too for your businesses success.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag
Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
40 minutes ago