17
Vote
1 Comment

7 Tips to Build A Brand Around Your Mobile App

7 Tips to Build A Brand Around Your Mobile App Avatar Posted by Sunuphilipcabot under Strategy
From http://tweakyourbiz.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on March 11, 2017 7:38 am
Branding is an effective strategy to make your mobile app a superb hit. Here are 7 tips that will help you build a brand around your mobile app.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Sunu: I am building my personal brand around my standalone podcast / podcatcher app for my EGO NetCast show.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Herby Fabius @BillionSuccess Puts Business Advice to Work

Herby Fabius is a part-time entrepreneur with a plan for success. The Stamford, Conn. resident and College of … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop