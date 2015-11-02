6 Ways to Use Stop Tasks to Improve Your Team’s WorkflowPosted by shatekpatrick under Strategy
From https://www.process.st 4 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on October 31, 2017 9:48 am
Stop tasks prevent the process from being accidentally completed. Here are 6 ways you can use this feature to tighten up your team’s workflows.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith
The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments