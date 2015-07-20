Marketing places such a demand on your time these days that using technology to help keep the work going is essential. That’s nowhere truer than in marketing fields like social media, where you’re expected to be able to respond to a tweet or comment in minutes, but spend a lot of dedicated time to content creation (writing, graphics, videos), analysis, strategy, and measurement. Oh, and maybe have a life in there too – or sleep. Because social media managers are human, not robots.

