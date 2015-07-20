5 Fantastic Tools to Automate Social ListeningPosted by StellaShveyqgd under Strategy
From https://blog.getresponse.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on August 5, 2017 10:20 am
Marketing places such a demand on your time these days that using technology to help keep the work going is essential. That’s nowhere truer than in marketing fields like social media, where you’re expected to be able to respond to a tweet or comment in minutes, but spend a lot of dedicated time to content creation (writing, graphics, videos), analysis, strategy, and measurement. Oh, and maybe have a life in there too – or sleep. Because social media managers are human, not robots.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Warren Rutherford Creates Managerial Magic @OwnerTES
When it comes to finding new sources of productivity, Warren Rutherford has built his business on helping to release … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
4 hours ago