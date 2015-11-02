17 BPM Statistics to Help You Increase Efficiency in Your BusinessPosted by kimonos under Strategy
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on December 4, 2017 8:51 pm
Business process management (BPM for short) gets a bad wrap. Some consider it industry jargon, others an ineffective management “hack”, and almost all see it as boring.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business
It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments