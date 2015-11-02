16 Essential Steps to Writing Standard Operating ProceduresPosted by Liz_062 under Strategy
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Workopolis on April 24, 2017 5:36 pm
Writing standard operating procedures doesn't have to be a bore. Here's 16 steps and some gifs to create documented and actionable SOPs for your business!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cecil Wampler @CecilWampler Studies Workplace Psychology
You may have sometimes felt your boss, co-workers or employees needed a therapist. But did you know there is a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments