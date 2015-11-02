16
118: Using Values to Drive Business Results (Amy Hall) - YouTube

Avatar Posted by koflaherty under Strategy
From https://youtu.be 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on August 21, 2017 7:24 am
In this Seize Your Business episode Amy Hall discusses how using ethics in business can drive clients to your business and improve client satisfaction. Even with increasing methods of communication, it seems there has been a disconnect in courtesy.

For more great videos, check out our video blog at seizeyourbusines.com




