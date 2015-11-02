28
1 First Time Author Mental Block

1 First Time Author Mental Block
I strongly suggest all bloggers write and self-publish at least 1 eBook for Amazon Kindle.

The benefits are immense.

From boosting blog traffic – Amazon is basically a monstrous search engine for goods and you betcha folks will find your blog through the platform – to establishing your authority to finding a global channel through which to help folks, Amazon rocks.




Written by lyceum
1 day 3 hours ago

I have been struggling with the author mental block, but now I say that I am a writer on a tea book series. The first forthcoming book is on its way... ;)
