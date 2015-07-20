28
Vote
0 Comment

Why It’s a Great Time to Be a Female Entrepreneur

Why It’s a Great Time to Be a Female Entrepreneur Avatar Posted by RossKimbarovsky under Startups
From https://blog.crowdspring.com 1 day 22 hours ago
Made Hot by: Liz_062 on March 8, 2017 1:58 pm
Over the past nine years, the number of women-owned firms has grown at a rate fully five times faster than the national average. There has never been a better time for a woman to become an entrepreneur. Here's why.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Frederique Murphy: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Frederique Murphy has wanted to have her own business since she was 11 years old. Back then she was given a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop