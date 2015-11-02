17
What's the Oldest Business in Your State? (Infographic)

Think your small business has staying power? It might. But it probably isn’t quite as impressive as some of the small businesses included on an infographic created by Busy Beaver Button Co.
The infographic shows the oldest businesses in each state. Many of them have been around for centuries. And in some cases, they’re even older than the country itself.
Even with all of that staying power, many of the businesses included on the map have remained small through the years. So the owners have been able to maintain control of their operations or in some case even keep the business in their own family.




