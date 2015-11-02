What You Need to Know About Buying an Existing BusinessPosted by jondyer under Startups
From https://dyernews.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on April 23, 2018 9:46 am
Being a business owner doesn’t necessarily mean you have to start from scratch. In fact, for many, the option to buy an existing business may be more appealing. However, there are pros and cons to consider.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz
Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
8 hours ago