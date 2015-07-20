17
Annie Bruce has created a small business selling a really unique type of item — unicorn horns. The Brooklyn mom first started selling her creations on Etsy as a way to make money while still spending time with her daughter. But it soon blossomed into a full retail and ecommerce business, Brooklyn Owl, selling unicorn horns and other unicorn themed products for kids.




Written by kamalkachize
2 hours 27 minutes ago

https://goo.gl/uM1XGF
