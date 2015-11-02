Getting paid to travel is a dream for many, but a reality for few. At least two people have figured out a winning combination: They make their living traveling the world and dishing out trip advice â€” and here they spill their secrets. You donâ€™t have to go as far as quitting your job, but if youâ€™ve ever wanted to do your own globetrotting, their tips can help put your travel dreams within reach.

