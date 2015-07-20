17
The Groomsman Suit Proves Perfect Fit for FedEx Competition

Finding a stylish and affordable groomsman suit can be a challenge and of course a strain on the budget. Meet the founders of The Groomsman Suit, a company offering stylish and affordable groomsman and wedding tuxedos minus the skyrocketing cost and frustrating process.
The idea of selling groomsman suits came from Jeanne and her husband Kevin Foley back in 2013. Struggling to find proper attire for Kevin and his groomsmen during their wedding planning led the two to the idea of The Groomsman Suit.




