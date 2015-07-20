18
The Business Advice Of Doing What You Love Is Wrong - 3Bug Media

You've probably gotten this business advice or heard it dozens of times from well-meaning people, “you need to do what you love”. They'll tell you that's the key to success as an entrepreneur.

Not true. Not true at all.

Actually, it's so misguided that it has caused many would-be entrepreneurs to pour their life savings into business ventures that were doomed from the start.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Gary: How about loving what you are doing and having fun being an entrepreneur? ;)
