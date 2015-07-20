You've probably gotten this business advice or heard it dozens of times from well-meaning people, “you need to do what you love”. They'll tell you that's the key to success as an entrepreneur.
Not true. Not true at all.
Actually, it's so misguided that it has caused many would-be entrepreneurs to pour their life savings into business ventures that were doomed from the start.
