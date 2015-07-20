Startups That Avoid Marketing Are Doomed to FailPosted by mapleleafmark under Startups
From http://www.markevans.ca 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on January 1, 2017 3:21 pm
Startups that don't embrace the value of marketing are doomed to fail. Even if their products are great, they won't reached their full potential if not enough people know about them.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"
If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- The Postcode Lottery Green Challenge 2017
- Can You Beat Amazon In The Race To Overnight Success?
- Small Business Credit and B2B Transactions
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago