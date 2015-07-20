16
You have a longing to be in control of your destiny. You yearn for freedom. You want to pursue your dream. Your passion. But passion is not enough. If not executed strategically it will turn into a nightmare.

Let’s be honest. Being a businessperson is not all rainbows and sunshine.

Starting an online business is scary. Intimidating. And it can hit you with a brick in the head.

It sounds very exciting but is as terrifying at the same time.




Comments


Written by changelife
5 hours ago

Hey MashaKaran thanks for courageous words starting a business you need advise from those who have succeeded to lead you in the right way.For example online business you need a mentor to take you all the steps.

Would you like to learn how to build a successful online business
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
12 hours ago

It's so important to stay motivated and be on top of things when starting an online business because it can be easy to fall off
- 0 +



