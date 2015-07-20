Spotlight: The Lost Cajun Brings Unique Food, Atmosphere to a New LocationPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on October 17, 2017 11:06 am
Cajun restaurants might be all the rage in Louisiana. But they’re not nearly as common in the mountains of Colorado. So when the founders of The Lost Cajun moved across the country from their home in Louisiana, they realized there was an opportunity to bring their favorite foods to a new market. Read more about this business and its growth.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Tim Jahn Gives an Intimate Look at Entrepreneurship
What's better than gaining top entrepreneurial advice for yourself and your own personal ventures? How about … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago