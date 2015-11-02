16
Vote
0 Comment

Spotlight: Feral Horses Reinvents the Art Investment Firm

Spotlight: Feral Horses Reinvents the Art Investment Firm Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on February 11, 2017 9:06 pm
It’s not easy for people to break into the world of art collecting. The prospect can be incredibly expensive and overwhelming. But Feral Horses is a new art investment firm that’s looking to change that.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"

We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop