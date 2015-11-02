Spotlight: Audio Den Evolved from Retail Store to Smart Home Installation ServicePosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
Small businesses, especially those in the tech industry, need to adapt with the times in order to survive. Audio Den is one business that has done just that. Originally a retail store selling cassette decks and related products, the company now specializes in smart home products and high tech AV equipment. You can read more about the company and its evolution.
