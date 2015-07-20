16
Marketing and selling to customers is really all about relationships. So you need a system for effectively nurturing those relationships. Affinity is a new kind of CRM platform that uses machine learning and natural language processing to intelligently grow relationships. Read more about the company and its new approach to CRM.



