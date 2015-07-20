Smart Entrepreneurs Favor People-Centric LeadershipPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on April 24, 2017 1:59 pm
Every business needs repeatable processes to grow and thrive, but modern business processes need the right people to make them efficient and productive. In addition, today’s customers judge a company by perceived people relationships through social media, phone conversations, and sales experiences. The right people make productive processes, not the other way around.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Parker @resonancesocial Makes Social Sensational
You may have heard this story before. Dedicated, experienced corporate professional grows tired of the lack of … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
23 minutes ago