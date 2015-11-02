LuminAID Goes from Shark Tank Funding to FedEx WinPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
An innovative device created by Andrea Sreshta and Anna Stork called LuminAID has changed the game with an innovative, inflatable and portable lighting device. LuminAID started as a simple class project and now is a true disaster relief product. LuminAid is one of the prize winners in the 2016 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest and recently I got the chance to interview Andrea, one of the co-founders.
