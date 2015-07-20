27
In my experience with technical entrepreneurs, they work hard on creating an innovative and elegant solution, and assume that customers will flock to them (“if we build it, they will come”). The reality is that successful businesses these days require an equally elegant business model, with the right marketing, delivery channel, price, and target customers, to get real traction.




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

This will be a real challenge for me, with a future product that I am thinking of putting on the market someday...
