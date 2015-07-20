How to create the ultimate business startup checklistPosted by MashaKaran under Startups
From http://www.alphagamma.eu 5 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on December 27, 2016 11:28 am
The most common question asked by all new entrepreneurs wanting to strike out and launch a business is “where do I start and is there some sort of a startup checklist that I can follow?”
Starting a business can be a daunting and even overwhelming task. Fortunately, there have been millions of businesses that have gone before us and they have left a trail of “breadcrumbs!”
Starting a business can be a daunting and even overwhelming task. Fortunately, there have been millions of businesses that have gone before us and they have left a trail of “breadcrumbs!”
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed
At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments