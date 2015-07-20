17
Vote
0 Comment

How to create the ultimate business startup checklist

How to create the ultimate business startup checklist Avatar Posted by MashaKaran under Startups
From http://www.alphagamma.eu 5 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on December 27, 2016 11:28 am
The most common question asked by all new entrepreneurs wanting to strike out and launch a business is “where do I start and is there some sort of a startup checklist that I can follow?”

Starting a business can be a daunting and even overwhelming task. Fortunately, there have been millions of businesses that have gone before us and they have left a trail of “breadcrumbs!”




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed

At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop