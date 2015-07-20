19
With the advent of LinkedIn, Facebook, and dozens of other websites profiling you, the old-fashioned written resume is an artifact of a hiring practice that is now superfluous. The real “resume” that you have to live with is everything that you or anyone else has posted about you on any site on the Internet. You can’t hide, since no Internet presence will always be a negative.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 19 minutes ago

Marty: I am all for doing ego searches! Google yourself and see what you find! ;) Even better, test out alternative search engines, e.g., DuckDuckGo, and see what you find...
