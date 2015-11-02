How Chad Corzine Turned Personal Need Into a Thriving, Blooming BusinessPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
Chad Corzine is the founder of Urban Agriculture Co., a business that sells grow kits aimed at making gardening easier for everyone, even those who don’t have a ton of space. Corzine recently spoke with Ramon Ray as part of Small Business Trends’ Smart Hustle Report, where he discussed the idea behind the business and multiple factors that led to the company’s early success.
