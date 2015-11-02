16
Are you an eager entrepreneur, ready to conquer the business world with your brilliant idea but unsure how to get funding? If so, you’re not alone. 68% of potential startup founders worry about funding their business ideas. Crowdfunding, one of the fastest growing funding resources for small businesses in America, may be worth your consideration.




Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
