In the age of Kickstarter, Indiegogo and GoFundMe, Crowd Start: The Ultimate Guide to a Powerful and Profitable Crowdfunding Campaign offers an opportunity for prospective individuals or businesses to learn how to leverage the power of crowds to achieve their dreams. The book, written by an entrepreneur who successfully exceeded funding for her own crowdfunded project, details how readers can establish a well-planned campaign. The book covers the fundamentals, strategies and roadmap that will take a crowdfunder from Day Zero until completion.

