The days of leadership without engagement are gone. With interactive social media and video everywhere, everyone needs to feel they have a relationship with their leaders, and every brand needs leader personification for customers to relate. Soon you won’t be able to name a business as one of your favorites if you can’t personally visualize and relate to company leadership.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I got curious by the title of the book (“Why Are There Snowblowers in Miami?”), mentioned in the post! ;)
