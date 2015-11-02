17
Building a Competitive Moat: Turning Challenges Into Advantages

Building a Competitive Moat: Turning Challenges Into Advantages Avatar Posted by jondyer under Startups
From https://medium.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on September 25, 2017 10:39 am
With any startup, there will certainly be setbacks. As cliche as it may sound, it's how you choose to face and eventually conquer those hurdles that will define your company and your product. In this article, Backblaze CEO Gleb Budman reflects on his company's history and how the turned challenges into advantages.




