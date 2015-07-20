An Entrepreneur's Last Breath: Why You Shouldn't Be Like Elon Musk When You Take ItPosted by wmharris101 under Startups
From https://www.entrepreneur.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on September 18, 2018 3:05 am
If what you're doing is truly life-altering, working longer and longer might be something worth sacrificing a balanced life for. Otherwise . . . don't.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers: Capturing Success
Who would have guessed that two decades ago, BizSugar Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers' career dissatisfaction would … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
5 hours ago