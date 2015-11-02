19
People who are good at solving problems for other people make great entrepreneurs. That’s what a business gets paid to do. The challenge is not the same as inventing a new technology, or finding things that make you feel good, and assuming that everyone will want one. In business, the ability to solve problems is called “street smarts,” and it’s more valuable than “book smarts.”




