9 Steps To A Balanced Business – Purpose vs ExecutionPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on June 21, 2017 10:54 pm
I’m a big proponent of building your business based on a higher purpose, rather than financial gain alone. Today I find that some entrepreneurs, are putting all their focus on a social or environmental cause, and perhaps naively expect that purpose alone will lead to a sustainable business. The reality is that purpose must be balanced with execution for long-term survival.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile
The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
46 minutes ago
58 minutes ago