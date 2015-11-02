8 Ways to Cure the Procrastination Habit in BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on January 26, 2017 12:16 pm
If you are a chronic procrastinator, or your work partner is one, there is never enough advance notice to get things done without a crisis. You can’t get things done on time unless you get started on time. Otherwise, your business and your career suffers, and you may never even see it coming. Luckily, this is a malady that can be cured if you are willing to make a few adjustments.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gee Ranasinha @KEXINO Pictures The Future of Business
Gee Ranasinha has always had a good eye both for great photographs and for future trends in business. Today, Ranasinha … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments