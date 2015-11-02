8 Principles For Building A Competitive Core BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on April 16, 2017 5:22 pm
Many new business owners I know have learned the hard way that you can never be everything for everyone. As a startup, you need to use your limited resources to excel at a few core things for your best customers, in order to stand out and get the momentum going. Focus on a few key principles is the key to success, and it takes discipline and determination to make this happen.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Francisco Perez @ditesco Shares Blogger Insights in Rock Your Biz
We've reached the end of our profiles on our "Rock Your Biz" winners, with fifth prize recipient Francisco Perez who … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
4 hours ago