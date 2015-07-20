18
Vote
2 Comment
Not so long ago, training to meet the press and television reporters was a realm reserved for top business executives only. Now, even the earliest stage startup can rise to visibility or be forever lost by their first media spotlight, so it behooves us all to know the rules early. Most entrepreneurs I know admit to a poor first media interaction, and many are still waiting for the instant replay.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by HeatherStone
1 day 17 hours ago

Hi Martin,

I'd say learning the ground rules for traditional media is the super important tip here. It's frequently amazing to me how many people in charge of business PR seem yo have no idea of how the media they are pitching to actually works.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 52 minutes ago

Heather: How about using new media activities in order to get the attention from the old, mainstream media?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals

Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks
Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop