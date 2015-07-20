17
Maybe starting a new business isn’t your passion, but in these days of rapid change, where everyone is dealing with uncertainty, I believe that thinking and acting like entrepreneurs will help you get ahead in any profession. In simple terms this means taking control of your life, going after something you love to do, and taking action. Stop letting life decisions happen to you.




Written by lyceum
Money quote from the post:

"Generate energy, rather than sucking it out of others."
