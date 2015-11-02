16
Vote
0 Comment
Are you making a good first impression? Researchers with the UK’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) think not.
The organization has created a special division called RADA in Business to pass on dramatic skills useful to the business community. In a survey of 1000 business people conducted by the group, 71 percent feel (PDF) they make a good first impression while 78 percent say they have seldom met someone else who does.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Gee Ranasinha @KEXINO Pictures The Future of Business

Gee Ranasinha has always had a good eye both for great photographs and for future trends in business. Today, Ranasinha … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop