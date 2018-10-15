18
Vote
1 Comment
Many experts will tell you that you can’t succeed as a part-time entrepreneur, as any good startup will require a 100 percent commitment of your time and energy. But not many of us have enough savings to live for a year or more without a salary, fund the startup, and still feed the family. Thus I often recommend that entrepreneurs keep their day job until the startup is producing revenue.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

This post is a good read for the person with a "side hustling" business. I want to evolve my passion for tea, from a hobby to a part-time business.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ross Kimbarovsky @rosskimbarovsky Dressses Down for Small Business Dreams

Ross Kimbarovsky could tell you about his passion for entrepreneurship. He could (and does) talk often about the drive … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop