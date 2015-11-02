7 Strategies For Anticipating Future Customer TrendsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on February 19, 2018 3:04 pm
The market is changing so fast these days, and if you are not planning a solution today for tomorrow’s customers, you may be setting yourself up for failure and don’t even realize it. There are always new competitors who are planning their arrival tomorrow. As an angel investor, I routinely toss business plans that focus too much on today, and don’t talk about tomorrow.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matt About Business: Contributor of the Week
Meet Matt S. Mansfield of Matt About Business, our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
11 hours ago