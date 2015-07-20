17
Within the startup realm, there is a big difference between having an innovative product versus an innovative business. Some startups have a new technology, but stick to a tried-and-true business model. Others take an existing product, and give it new life with a creative business model. The most competitive startups do both, all the time and every time.




Written by lyceum
"Encourage courage" is a catchy phrase! :)
