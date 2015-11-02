19
Based on my own experience as a startup investor, and feedback from like-minded friends, we all get pitches for at least ten startup ideas for every one new business plan. New business founders need to remember that investors fund business implementations, not ideas. In fact, investors will tell you that ideas are worth nothing, outside the context of a real team with a real plan.




Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

I will check out the sites mentioned in the post, and then link to them in a upcoming blog post on a site on 1000 business ideas (in Swedish).
