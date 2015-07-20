7 Initiatives To Streamline and Focus Your CompanyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on May 24, 2017 5:16 pm
Success in today’s rapidly changing and highly competitive business environment requires a total alignment between the needs of each business function and the priorities of all team members. If you see signs of internal misalignment, such as too many meetings, overload of emails, or lack of engagement at any level, now is the time to take action before customers and employees both sense it and leave you.
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
joannw2016
-
ferdiepre13
-
iamviqui
-
steefen
-
FutureVision
-
blogexpert
-
businessgross
-
profmarketing
-
bloggerpalooza
-
kingofcontent92
-
fundpr
-
Webdev1
-
sundaydriver
-
thecorneroffice
-
LimeWood
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kenji Crosland: What Makes a Person an Entrepreneur?
What makes a person an entrepreneur? Maybe it's just a decision to do something different with your life. That's how … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- 11 Trends Every Small Retailer Should be Following (Video)
- Opening a Restaurant: A Step by Step Mini Guide for Nervous First Timers
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 hour 36 minutes ago