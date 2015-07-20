7 Guidelines For Funding New Research & DevelopmentPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on January 21, 2018 9:26 pm
As an advisor to new business owners, and an occasional angel investor, I see new business proposals daily, many seeking investors to fund early research and development (R&D) of a new product idea. Unfortunately, most entrepreneurs don’t realize that the words “research” and “development” are red flags to investors, and all such proposals are routinely discarded.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Susan Oakes Takes the Small Business Path @m4bmarketing
After a career in big business, Susan Oakes has taken the small business path. This week's BizSugar Contributor of the … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments